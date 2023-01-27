Yields on Italy's 6-month BOT touch June 2012 high at auction

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 6-month BOT bill jumped at an auction on Friday, touching the highest level in over ten years.

The Treasury placed 5 billion euros ($5.44 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in July 2023.

It fetched a 2,822% gross yield - a record since June 2012 - compared with 2.324% at the previous sale in late November.

($1 = 0.9190 euros)

(Alessia Pé, editing Federico Maccioni)

