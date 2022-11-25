Yields on Italy's 6-mont BOT move higher at auction

November 25, 2022

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 6-month BOT bill kept rising at an auction on Friday, touching the highest level in over ten years.

The Treasury placed 5 billion euros ($5.20 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in May 2023.

It fetched a 2.324% gross yield - a record since July 2012 - compared with 2.049% at the previous sale in late October.

($1 = 0.9621 euros)

