Yields on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fall to 6-month low at auction

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell to the lowest level since December at an auction on Wednesday, in the wake of falling euro zone bond yields ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday.

The Treasury placed 7.5 billion euros of a BOT bill expiring in June 2022.

It fetched a -0.490% gross yield, a 6-month low, compared with -0.443% at the previous sale in May.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307736 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.