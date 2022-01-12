Yields on Italy's 12-month BOT bill at highest since May at auction

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose to the highest level since May at an auction on Wednesday.
The Treasury placed 6.5 billion euros ($7.36 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in Jan. 2023.
It fetched a -0.444% gross yield, compared with -0.467% at the previous sale in mid-December.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)
((valentina.consiglio@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307712;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.