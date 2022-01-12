Yields on Italy's 12-month BOT bill at highest since May at auction

The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose to the highest level since May at an auction on Wednesday.

The Treasury placed 6.5 billion euros ($7.36 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in Jan. 2023.

It fetched a -0.444% gross yield, compared with -0.467% at the previous sale in mid-December.

($1 = 0.8829 euros)

