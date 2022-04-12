Yields on Italy's 12-month bill touch nearly 2-year high at auction

Contributor
Sara Rossi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose at an auction on Tuesday touching a 22-month high as the market braces for central banks tightening cycle ahead of U.S. inflation data.

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose at an auction on Tuesday touching a 22-month high as the market braces for central banks tightening cycle ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The Treasury placed 6.5 billion euros ($7.06 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in April 2023.

It fetched a -0.105% gross yield, the highest level since June 2020, compared with -0.436% at the previous sale in mid-March.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More