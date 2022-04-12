Yields on Italy's 12-month bill touch nearly 2-year high at auction

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose at an auction on Tuesday touching a 22-month high as the market braces for central banks tightening cycle ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The Treasury placed 6.5 billion euros ($7.06 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in April 2023.

It fetched a -0.105% gross yield, the highest level since June 2020, compared with -0.436% at the previous sale in mid-March.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

