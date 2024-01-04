Yields on China 10-year government bonds fall to lowest since 2020

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Yields on China's 10-year government bonds extended losses on Friday, dropping to their lowest level in nearly four years, weighed down by investor expectations of monetary easing in the world's second-biggest economy.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond CN10YT=RR, CN230026=, CN230018= fell to 2.525%, the lowest since April 2020.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

