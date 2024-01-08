Yields on China 10-year government bonds fall below key level to lowest since 2020

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Yields on China's 10-year government bonds fell below a psychologically important level on Tuesday, pressured by market expectations of further monetary easing to boost recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR, CN230026=, CN230018= fell below 2.5%, the lowest level since April 2020.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.