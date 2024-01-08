News & Insights

Yields on China 10-year government bonds fall below key level to lowest since 2020

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 08, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Yields on China's 10-year government bonds fell below a psychologically important level on Tuesday, pressured by market expectations of further monetary easing to boost recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR, CN230026=, CN230018= fell below 2.5%, the lowest level since April 2020.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

