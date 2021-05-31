Yields on 10-year JGBs unchanged ahead of BOJ's bond buying details

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds were unchanged on Monday as investors awaited details on the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations for next month, while the finance ministry's two-year bond auction went as expected.

The finance ministry received bids worth 3.97 times the amount of two-year bonds sold, which was lower than the bid-cover ratio of 4.49 at the previous auction.

* The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.080%. * The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.445%. * The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.675%. * The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.135%. * The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.095%. * The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.715%.

* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.03 point to 151.46, with a trading volume of 9,561 lots.

