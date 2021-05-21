Yields on 10-year JGBs track U.S. Treasury lower, other note prices fall

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Yields on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell, tracking U.S. Treasury's yields lower, while prices for notes with other maturities slipped as lowest biddings for the Ministry of Finance's 20-year note auction were in line with expectations.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell overnight after a slow factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region in May casted a doubt on the fast-paced economic recovery. US/

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.075%. *The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.450%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

*The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

*The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.130%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.095%. *Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 point to 151.41, with a trading volume of 16,983 lots.

