Yields on 10-year JGBs hit over 2-year high on recovery hopes

Yields for Japanese 10-year government bonds rose to their highest level in more than two years on hopes for an economic recovery from the pandemic slump with progress on a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose almost four basis points to hit a one-year high of 1.3822% during Asian trading hours as investors brace for a large government borrowing.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.115%, highest since November 2018.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.515% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.690%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.070%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.735%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.19 point to 151, with a trading volume of 22,502 lots.

