Yields on 10-year JGBs hit near 1-year high as U.S. yields rise

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds rose to their highest level in almost a year, as global bond yields soared on hopes of a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package and rising inflation expectations.

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds rose to their highest level in almost a year, as global bond yields soared on hopes of a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package and rising inflation expectations.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.095%, the highest since March.

Yields for bonds with other maturities also rose, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC gaining one basis point to 0.485% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC up one basis point to 0.685%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC also rose one basis point to minus 0.120%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to minus 0.080%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.725%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.28 point to 151.23, with a trading volume of 40,968 lots.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest since Feb. 27 last year during Asia trading hours. US/

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters