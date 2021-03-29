Yields on 10-year JGBs flat in cautious trade ahead of BOJ's bond purchase

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were steady on Monday amid cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Japan's announcement on its bond-buying exercise for next month.

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were steady on Monday amid cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Japan's announcement on its bond-buying exercise for next month.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.075%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC also fell one basis point to 0.640%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.680%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 barely moved at 151.36, with a trading volume of 9,696 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters