Yields on 10-year JGBs flat in cautious trade ahead of BOJ's bond purchase

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were steady on Monday amid cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Japan's announcement on its bond-buying exercise for next month.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.075%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC also fell one basis point to 0.640%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.680%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 barely moved at 151.36, with a trading volume of 9,696 lots.

