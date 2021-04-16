Yields on 10-year JGBs flat as banks hold off bets for BOJ's new scheme
TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds were flat on Friday, despite an overnight dive in U.S. Treasury yields, as banks held off buying due to a new Bank of Japan incentive to lend to pandemic-hit small firms, traders said.
The central bank's scheme, from which banks are likely to be able to earn higher interest rates, took effect on Friday.
The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.085%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.450%.
The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.650% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was also unchanged at minus 0.135%.
The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.
The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.02 basis point to 151.36, with a trading volume of 19,303 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.