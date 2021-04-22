Yields on 10-year JGBs fall on worries around COVID-19 surge

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Thursday as some investors remained cautious about the impact of a resurgence of COVID-19, although risk appetite improved overall and stock markets rebounded.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis points to 0.065%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.635%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis points to minus 0.110%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis points to 0.670%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 points to 151.59, with a trading volume of 21,582 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.