Yields on 10-year JGBs fall as U.S. yields remain stable after dive

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Monday on solid demand as U.S. Treasuries yields were stable during Asian trading hours after making the biggest one-day dive since November last week. US/

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis points to 0.080%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.445%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.650% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.690%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.43, with a trading volume of 18,108 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Toby Chopra)

