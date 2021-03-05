Yields on 10-year JGBs fall as BOJ's Kuroda brushes off widening yield band

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Friday as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda brushed off the need to widen an implicit band set for its long-term interest-rate target at a policy review in March.

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Friday as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda brushed off the need to widen an implicit band set for its long-term interest-rate target at a policy review in March.

The BOJ caps the 10-year bond yield around zero under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), and currently allows the benchmark yield to move 40 basis points around its 0% target.

Markets have been rife with speculation the BOJ would widen that band and allow yields to move higher at a policy review meeting.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.105%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.490%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.085%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.735%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.29 point to 151.29, with a trading volume of 27,281 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters