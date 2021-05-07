Yields on 10-year JGBs fall ahead of new bond auctions

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Friday after a liquidity auction received moderately strong demand, while a series of new bond auctions later this month weighed on sentiment, capping price gains.

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.080%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was little changed at 0.700%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.02 point to 151.44, with a trading volume of 7,946 lots.

