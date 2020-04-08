Yields mixed ahead of 30-year bond auction

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries inched higher on Wednesday ahead of an auction of 30-year bonds and the prospect of more stimulus spending to ward off the detrimental impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note S10YT=RR was flat at 0.7341% after moving slightly higher earlier in the day.

Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York, said a "risk-on" sentiment propelled by optimism that the health crisis could be peaking, as well as a looming "staggering amount of supply" were playing into the market.

"I think there's a little bit of skittishness around what that (supply) might mean for yields over the longer run," she said.

The bond market is bracing for a deluge of supply to finance the $2.3 trillion CARES Act aimed at mitigating the virus' affect on the economy.

More virus-related federal spending is on the horizon. Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress announced they would back the Trump Administration's request to send another $250 billion in aid to small businesses, but they want the legislation to include billions of dollars more for healthcare providers, state and local governments and food assistance.

Rajappa said "a bit of concession" was getting built into the market ahead of a bond auction later on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we continue to see sort of sloppy auctions at these levels. But broadly speaking, the Treasury is still financing itself at the most attractive levels in history," she said.

The U.S. Treasury will offer $17 billion of 30-year bonds after holding auctions earlier this week for $25 billion of 10-year notes and $40 billion of three-year notes.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.254%, down 2.8 basis points.

Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $3.55 billion with $2.9 billion backed by mortgage-backed securities and $650 million backed by Treasuries, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

April 8 Wednesday 9:42AM New York / 1442 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1975

0.2009

0.051

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.2125

0.2163

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-61/256

0.254

-0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

0.3338

-0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-60/256

0.4523

-0.031

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-250/256

0.6284

-0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-68/256

0.7341

0.000

30-year bond US30YT=RR

116-140/256

1.3269

-0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.75 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.25 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.00 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 1.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago. Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)

