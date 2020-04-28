Yields lower in range-bound trading

By Karen Pierog and Ross Kerber

CHICAGO/BOSTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Traders looking for stronger indications of the economy's path through the COVID-19 pandemic sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 4.4 basis points at 0.6098%.

"The market's just erasing some of yesterday's underperformance," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, referring to Monday's trading session when yields were higher as investors sold bonds.[nL2N2CF0ZK]

He added that the market seems range-bound despite the surge of supply heading its way as the U.S. government finances costly stimulus measures.

"We go up a few days, we go down. We steepen. We flatten. But net net it's kind of been just hovering around these levels even with increased supply and the (Federal Reserve) tapering purchases," Lederer said.

Relatively strong demand for 7-year notes at a midday auction sent a similar message, he said.

The U.S. central bank is slowly reducing its purchases of Treasuries to an average of $15 billion per day last week from a peak of $75 billion per day from March 19 to April 1.

The Fed on Tuesday begins its two-day policy meeting with little ability to judge where an economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak is headed.

The central bank could begin to clarify how long it intends to leave rates near zero and could offer a glimpse of how the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee feels the economy will evolve.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 2.1 basis points at 0.2092%.

April 28 Tuesday 3:06PM New York / 1906 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-28/32

1-10/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-4/256

0-92/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1068

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1375

0.1395

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-213/256

0.2092

-0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-244/256

0.2659

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-10/256

0.3671

-0.040

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-188/256

0.5168

-0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-116/256

0.6098

-0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

119-216/256

1.2053

-0.044

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 14.00 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.