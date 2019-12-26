Yields lower before 7-year note auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday before the Treasury Department is due to sell $43 billion in seven-year notes, with volumes light as many traders and investors were away after Wednesday’s Christmas Day holiday.

The auction comes after the U.S. government saw strong demand for a $41 billion sale of five-year notes on Tuesday and slightly soft interest in a $40 billion two-year note sale on Monday.

The auction is the last major event this week with no major economic releases scheduled.

Investors are also focused on whether there will be strains in the overnight funding markets, with banks expected to pare risk taking for year-end.

The New York Federal Reserve has been injecting liquidity into the repurchase agreement (repo) market in order to reduce the chance of funding strains, after a flareup in September sent the cost of overnight loans as high as 10%, more than four times the Fed’s rate at the time.

The Fed's repo operations, however, are made only with major dealers, with the banks in turn passing liquidity on to their clients.

This could lead some clients struggling to raise funds over the year-end period if banks cut back lending.

December 26 Thursday 9:04AM New York / 1404 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.55

1.582

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5775

1.6166

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-253/256

1.631

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-242/256

1.6439

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-34/256

1.7222

-0.015

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-170/256

1.8312

-0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-168/256

1.8997

-0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-232/256

2.3327

-0.005

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.75 -0.25 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6274))

