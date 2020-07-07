Yields lower as reopenings rolled back

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower on Tuesday as a rising COVID-19 caseload raised concerns about reopening plans.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 1.5 basis points in morning trading at 0.6693%.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's longest streak of gains this year.

Treasury yields had risen on Monday, but Tuesday's early trading showed investors remain concerned about the U.S. economic outlook, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust.

"After of a day of risk-on it's probably not going to take much for people to be reminded that economic conditions still have a long way to go to get back to precrisis levels," Barnes said.

On Monday, Florida's greater Miami area became the latest coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed, as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide and the U.S. death toll topped 130,000.

Oil prices also fell on Tuesday on concerns a surge in new virus cases will hamper a recovery in fuel demand.

Treasury investors will focus on the results of an auction of 3-year notes US3YT=RR due in the early afternoon.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about a basis point lower than Monday's close and in line with its level since mid-June.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1606% in morning trading.

July 7 Tuesday 9:46AM New York / 1346 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1475

0.15

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1649

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1606

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-46/256

0.1886

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

0.3006

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-4/256

0.4977

-0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-148/256

0.6693

-0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-224/256

1.1888

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-192/256

1.4253

-0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.75 0.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

