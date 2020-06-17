Yields lower as coronavirus cases rise in Beijing, some U.S. states

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday as new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia boosted demand for the safe haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year yields have fallen from 11-week highs reached on June 5 when data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May.

Optimism over a quick economic recovery has been tempered by an increase in global cases of the coronavirus, with a new outbreak in Beijing and a rising tide of cases in U.S. states that are reopening their economies.

Bonds also gained a safety bid overnight as tensions between North Korea and South Korea increased. There have also been clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site.

“We had a run up (in price) last night on flight to quality,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes yields US10YT=RR were last 0.740%, after earlier falling to 0.725%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at 55 basis points.

The Treasury is due to sell $17 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday, the second auction since the maturity was reintroduced last month. Yields on the 20-year bonds US20YT=RR were last 1.297%, and are down from a high of 1.541% on June 5.

The 20-year bonds are priced attractively relative to 10-year notes and 30-year bonds, which should help demand at the auction, said di Galoma.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress for a second day on Wednesday, after saying on Tuesday that a full U.S. economic recovery will not occur until Americans are sure the novel coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control.

Data on Thursday showed that U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, leaving the bulk of the prior months' declines intact and pointing to a slow housing market recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

June 17 Wednesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

176

0-10/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-144/256

0-32/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.17

0.1724

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.185

0.1877

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

0.1952

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-22/256

0.2212

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-146/256

0.3376

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

0.5551

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-232/256

0.7397

-0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-252/256

1.2974

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-92/256

1.5274

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -51.25 -1.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

