Yields lower as coronavirus cases rise
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus boosted demand for the safe haven debt, and before the Treasury will auction 20-year bonds for the second time since their reintroduction last month.
Optimism over a quick economic recovery has been tempered by an increase in global cases of the coronavirus, with a new outbreak in Beijing and a rising tide of cases in U.S. states that are reopening their economies.
The Treasury will sell $17 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday as it increases debt to pay for stimulus that is meant to blunt the effect of the virus on the economy.
The 20-year bonds are priced attractively relative to 10-year notes and 30-year bonds, which should help demand at the auction, said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.
Yields on the 20-year bonds US20YT=RR were last at 1.315%, down from a high of 1.541% on June 5.
Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR have also fallen from 11-week highs reached on June 5 when data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May.
They were last at 0.746%, after earlier falling to 0.725%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at 55 basis points.
Bonds also gained a safety bid overnight as tensions between North Korea and South Korea increased. There have also been clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site.
Data on Thursday showed that U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, but a strong rebound in permits for future home construction suggested the housing market was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis along with the broader economy.
June 17 Wednesday 11:35AM New York / 1535 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1
175-25/32
0-3/32
10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1
138-136/256
0-24/256
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.17
0.1724
0.000
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.1775
0.1801
-0.008
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-221/256
0.1952
-0.008
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-18/256
0.2264
-0.011
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-144/256
0.3392
-0.011
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-156/256
0.5574
-0.012
10-year note US10YT=RR
98-216/256
0.7463
-0.008
20-year bond US20YT=RR
96-176/256
1.3146
0.003
30-year bond US30YT=RR
92-232/256
1.5472
0.009
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
6.50
0.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
4.25
-0.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
4.00
-0.50
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-3.00
-1.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-51.25
-1.50
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
