Yields lower as coronavirus cases rise

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus boosted demand for the safe haven debt, and before the Treasury will auction 20-year bonds for the second time since their reintroduction last month.

Optimism over a quick economic recovery has been tempered by an increase in global cases of the coronavirus, with a new outbreak in Beijing and a rising tide of cases in U.S. states that are reopening their economies.

The Treasury will sell $17 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday as it increases debt to pay for stimulus that is meant to blunt the effect of the virus on the economy.

The 20-year bonds are priced attractively relative to 10-year notes and 30-year bonds, which should help demand at the auction, said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Yields on the 20-year bonds US20YT=RR were last at 1.315%, down from a high of 1.541% on June 5.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR have also fallen from 11-week highs reached on June 5 when data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May.

They were last at 0.746%, after earlier falling to 0.725%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at 55 basis points.

Bonds also gained a safety bid overnight as tensions between North Korea and South Korea increased. There have also been clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site.

Data on Thursday showed that U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, but a strong rebound in permits for future home construction suggested the housing market was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis along with the broader economy.

June 17 Wednesday 11:35AM New York / 1535 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

175-25/32

0-3/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-136/256

0-24/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.17

0.1724

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1775

0.1801

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

0.1952

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

0.2264

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-144/256

0.3392

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-156/256

0.5574

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-216/256

0.7463

-0.008

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-176/256

1.3146

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-232/256

1.5472

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -51.25 -1.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

