Yields jump ahead of record 10-year supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to one-month highs on Tuesday, a day before the Treasury will sell its largest-ever amount of 10-year notes, even as stocks reversed earlier gains that had them on track for record highs.

The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will sell a record $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $26 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"We do have a lot of supply this week," said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "Any time you get longer-dated securities coming to market there is probably a reaction to sell the market before that debt comes."

A record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday drew solid demand.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR jumped six basis points to 0.635%, after earlier reaching 0.661%, the highest since July 13. They are up from a low of 0.504% on Thursday.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened four basis points to 48 basis points.

Treasuries had weakened earlier on Tuesday as stocks gained after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

Expectations of further stimulus by the U.S. government further boosted risk appetite, but stocks reversed course late in the session after comments about a stalemate in fiscal stimulus talks.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said White House negotiators have not spoken on Tuesday with Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress on coronavirus aid legislation after talks broke down last week.

President Donald Trump on Monday said he was considering cutting the federal capital gains tax and lowering income taxes for middle-income families to help the economy recover from the fallout of the pandemic.

Trump on Saturday signed executive orders and a memorandum seeking to provide relief to workers, businesses and local governments, but he faces opposition.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden late Tuesday announced that he has selected U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president. Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in U.S. history.

August 11 Tuesday 4:12PM New York / 2012 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

179-23/32

-1-18/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-112/256

-0-112/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1225

0.1243

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1529

0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-218/256

0.1759

0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-224/256

0.2754

0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-96/256

0.4663

0.051

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-232/256

0.6349

0.061

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-140/256

1.0941

0.073

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-36/256

1.3258

0.079

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.50 -1.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

