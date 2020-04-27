Yields inch higher ahead of note auctions

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 27 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as the market looked ahead to the day's looming note auctions as well as this week's meeting of the Federal Reserve and its take on the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 4.9 basis points at 0.6447%.

Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, said the U.S. Treasury's sale of $43 billion of five-year notes later on Monday will be closely watched.

"It's the only part of the curve that's really close to maybe signaling higher rates," he said.

Also up for auction on Monday are $42 billion of two-year notes.

After the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus measures on Monday, focus this week will turn to the Federal Reserve's meeting.

Vogel said the macro picture from the Fed may be "a bit bleaker" than the markets have been regarding reopenings and recoveries in the face of the virus.

"If (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell chooses to emphasize messages about a slow rebound in 2021, that could be a news item from Wednesday and that will reverberate a little bit based on where Q1 GDP comes in," he said.

More states are poised this week to begin loosening restrictions on businesses even as ways to systematically screen for the virus were lacking. The number of known U.S. infections topped 960,000 on Sunday with deaths surpassing 54,700.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.2 basis points to 0.2385%.

In repurchase agreement (repo) operations on Monday, the New York Federal Reserve said it accepted all $200 million in bids for a 29-day operation. No bids were submitted for an overnight repo operation meant to keep the federal funds rate within the target range.

April 27 Monday 9:08 AM New York / 1308 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.122

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-67/256

0.2385

0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.2924

0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-122/256

0.4021

0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-120/256

0.5559

0.046

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-28/256

0.6447

0.049

30-year bond US30YT=RR

119-92/256

1.2228

0.044

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.50 -2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -2.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.75 0.00 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

