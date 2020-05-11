Yields higher as traders look for next policy steps

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Traders pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday as they anticipated new government securities being issued to pay for massive stimulus efforts to prop up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 3.9 basis points at 0.7195%.

Yields on other instruments also were higher, in contrast to Friday, when two-year Treasury yields hit record lows on concerns the Federal Reserve could cut rates into negative territory. [

Although the U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, Fed officials have generally opposed negative rates. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday he is "not a big fan" of the idea.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Justin Lederer said the market is expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to offer a similar message when he speaks on Wednesday morning. Unless the Fed radically reverses course, Lederer said, "you shouldn't have the front-end going anywhere."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 basis points at 0.1768% on Monday afternoon.

Results of an auction of three-year notes released at 1 p.m. showed 29.94% of the offer was accepted at a high yield of 0.23%. The results indicated demand was "a tiny bit stronger" than expected, Lederer said.

The U.S. Treasury is also scheduled to auction $32 billion worth of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $22 billion worth of 30-year notes on Wednesday.

On Monday, the fed funds futures market priced in negative rates of about one basis point in June 2021, [0#FF:] showing less of a chance of negative rates than traders expected on Friday.

The likelihood the Fed will avoid rate hikes anytime soon has kept investors in short-term securities, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management in Boston.

"The front end of the curve is an easy place to own," he said. "There are forecasts for the next rate hike to come sometime in 2023; it's as good as any prediction but it's still just a guess," he said.

The S&P 500 ticked higher on Monday as gains in healthcare and technology stocks countered losses in financials, while investors kept an eye on new coronavirus cases as several countries ease lockdowns.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than on Friday's close.

May 11 Monday 1:51PM New York / 1751 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

178-21/32

-1-1/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-176/256

-0-68/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1175

0.1195

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.155

0.1577

0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-230/256

0.1768

0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

0.2286

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-28/256

0.3528

0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-152/256

0.5595

0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-88/256

0.7195

0.039

30-year bond US30YT=RR

113-148/256

1.4376

0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -51.50 -1.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

