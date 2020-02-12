Yields higher as new coronavirus cases reportedly decline

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid renewed risk tolerance after a reported drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in China alleviated some concerns about economic growth.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 4.8 basis points in afternoon trading at 1.6385%.

Investors sold safe-haven bonds and bid up other assets, including U.S. stocks, also encouraged by the latest quarterly earning reports.

"There seems to be better risk appetite," said John Briggs, head of strategy, Americas, at NatWest Markets. Wednesday's trading, he said, reflects "a removal of the flight-to-quality" seen in recent days.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Treasury Department said it accepted $27 billion in bids for 10-year notes, out of $69.67 billion worth of bids tendered, at a median yield of 1.577%.

Briggs said Treasury markets were likely not affected by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who on Wednesday reiterated his confidence in the sustainability of the record-long U.S. economic expansion.

"There’s no reason why the current situation of low unemployment, rising wages, high job creation - there’s no reason why it can’t go on," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee in his second day of congressional testimony.

China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January, lending weight to a prediction by its top medical adviser that the outbreak will end by April. [nL4N2AC3VL]

However, it was still unclear to what extent economic growth would take a hit from the virus, which has killed more than 1,100 people, shuttered businesses in China and briefly disrupted a global stock market rally in the past weeks.

In Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the negative economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak is a one-time event that will not last beyond 2020.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.9 basis points at 1.4458 % in afternoon trading.

February 12 Wednesday 4:50PM New York / 2150 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.545

1.5769

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.515

1.5521

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

1.4458

0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

1.4232

0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-158/256

1.4552

0.046

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

1.557

0.048

10-year note US10YT=RR

101

1.6385

0.048

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-40/256

2.0958

0.044

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.25 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.50 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.75 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 1.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

