Yields higher as new coronavirus cases reportedly decline

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid renewed risk tolerance after a reported drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in China alleviated some concerns about economic growth.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 4 basis points in afternoon trading at 1.6299%.

Investors sold safe-haven bonds and bid up other assets, including U.S. stocks, also encouraged by the latest quarterly earning reports.

"There seems to be better risk appetite," said John Briggs, head of strategy, Americas, at NatWest Markets. Wednesday's trading, he said, reflects "a removal of the flight-to-quality" seen in recent days.

Briggs said Treasury markets were likely not affected by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who on Wednesday reiterated his confidence in the sustainability of the record-long U.S. economic expansion.

"There’s no reason why the current situation of low unemployment, rising wages, high job creation - there’s no reason why it can’t go on," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee in his second day of congressional testimony.

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January, lending weight to a prediction by its top medical adviser that the outbreak will end by April.

However, it was still unclear to what extent economic growth would take a hit from the virus, which has killed more than 1,100 people, shuttered businesses in China and briefly disrupted a global stock market rally in the past weeks.

Also in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the negative economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak is a one-time event that will not last beyond 2020.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.5 basis points at 1.4417 % in afternoon trading.

February 12 Wednesday 2:47PM New York / 1947 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.545

1.5769

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.52

1.5573

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-223/256

1.4417

0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

1.4178

0.027

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-170/256

1.4453

0.036

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-180/256

1.5451

0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-20/256

1.6299

0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-80/256

2.089

0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.00 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.25 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.00 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.25 1.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

