Yields higher as investors move back into stocks

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A market shift back into equities on Wednesday drove up U.S. Treasury yields, but they remained at relatively low levels as bond investors' skepticism about efforts to restart the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic limited gains.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 4.8 basis points at 0.619% in afternoon trading.

Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the move higher reflected a return by investors to stocks after two days of steep losses on U.S. exchanges.

But for yields to stage significant increases - which would indicate a broader risk appetite - traders would want to see stronger efforts by officials to help businesses reopen, said Phifer and other analysts. For instance, more robust virus testing programs might give companies confidence they could resume operations quickly.

"People are willing to accept some risk, the question is how much," Phifer said.

Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to seal nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis.

Trillions of dollars of federal stimulus have helped stocks recover from March lows.

Unlike stocks, Treasury yields remain far off levels reached earlier this year - close to 2% for the 10-year note. That shows fixed income investors taking a more cautious view, said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategies for MUFG Securities.

Like Phifer, Herrmann pointed to relatively weak testing and diagnostics programs so far in the effort to contain the spread of the virus. "That's absolutely a factor holding us back," he said.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 41 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.2112% in afternoon trading.

April 22 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181

-1-8/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-12/256

-0-88/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1025

0.1042

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.14

0.142

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-81/256

0.2112

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-250/256

0.2579

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-170/256

0.3641

0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-196/256

0.5125

0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-96/256

0.619

0.048

30-year bond US30YT=RR

119-128/256

1.218

0.056

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.75 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.75 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.00 -1.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

