Yields higher as investors factor in auctions
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors priced in auctions this week that will increase the supply of the low-risk debt.
The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 3 basis points in morning trading at 0.7006%.
Treasury auctions including one for $29 billion of 10-year notes set for Wednesday will increase the supply of the securities and push down their prices, a dynamic traders have in mind, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets.
In addition world markets were higher on Monday as investors focused on the prospects for a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "There has been a bit of risk-on trade overnight," Lyngen said.
Investors bet on China leading the revival from a pandemic-driven downturn, looking past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home.
During the Independence Day weekend, several states reported a record increase in new infections, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the peak of the outbreak.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points. That was about two basis points higher than Friday's close and roughly in line with its level since June 15.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1625% in morning trading.
July 6 Monday 8:58AM New York / 1258 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.145
0.1471
0.005
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.16
0.1628
0.001
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-237/256
0.1625
0.007
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-42/256
0.194
0.013
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-172/256
0.3164
0.019
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-212/256
0.5251
0.025
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-72/256
0.7006
0.030
20-year bond US20YT=RR
98-60/256
1.2254
0.031
30-year bond US30YT=RR
94-224/256
1.4624
0.029
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
6.75
-0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
4.75
0.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
2.75
-0.50
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-3.00
-0.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-50.00
-0.25
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
