Yields higher as investors factor in auctions

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors priced in auctions this week that will increase the supply of the low-risk debt.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 3 basis points in morning trading at 0.7006%.

Treasury auctions including one for $29 billion of 10-year notes set for Wednesday will increase the supply of the securities and push down their prices, a dynamic traders have in mind, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets.

In addition world markets were higher on Monday as investors focused on the prospects for a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "There has been a bit of risk-on trade overnight," Lyngen said.

Investors bet on China leading the revival from a pandemic-driven downturn, looking past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home.

During the Independence Day weekend, several states reported a record increase in new infections, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the peak of the outbreak.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points. That was about two basis points higher than Friday's close and roughly in line with its level since June 15.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1625% in morning trading.

July 6 Monday 8:58AM New York / 1258 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.16

0.1628

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1625

0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-42/256

0.194

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-172/256

0.3164

0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-212/256

0.5251

0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-72/256

0.7006

0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-60/256

1.2254

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-224/256

1.4624

0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.00 -0.25

