Yields higher after payroll losses less than expected

By Ross Kerber

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday while riskier assets gained favor after a report showed that U.S. private payrolls fell much less than expected in May as businesses reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RRnote was up 8.6 basis points at 0.7656% in afternoon trading, its highest level since April.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 56 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than Tuesday's close and its highest level since March.

The trading showed investors growing hopeful the U.S. economy will recover sooner rather than later, said Stan Shipley, research analyst for Evercore ISI.

"The market is saying the world isn't ending," he said, while also noting there were fewer reports of violence overnight in the widespread protests over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police.

Employers laid off another 2.76 million workers in May, according to the ADP National Employment Report, well below economists' forecast of 9 million.

But with the data so far off the estimate, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist for FHN Financial, it sent a murky message about the state of the economy.

"People had written off May, but now we have to take a closer look at the baseline of what really happened," Vogel said.

World shares hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for a sixth day running as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus gave investors confidence, despite rising COVID-19 tolls.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.2 basis points at 0.1998%.

June 3 Wednesday 2:26PM New York / 1826 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

175-10/32

-2-1/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-40/256

-0-180/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.175

0.1781

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-218/256

0.1998

0.032

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-160/256

0.2529

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-94/256

0.3782

0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-92/256

0.5937

0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-168/256

0.7656

0.086

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-136/256

1.5633

0.084

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.75 0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

