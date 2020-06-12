Yields head higher as stocks rebound

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stocks clawed back some ground from Thursday's biggest one-day drop in about three months.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 3.9 basis points at 0.6919%.

"It's a seesaw between optimism in the equity market and pessimism in the bond market and that switches some times," said Gary Pollack, managing director, fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "So Treasuries have been on a seesaw ride, but I'd call it a rather narrow seesaw ride."

There is potential for the 10-year yield to jump over the longer term as fears over the coronavirus subside and bigger swaths of the U.S. economy restart, according to Stan Shipley, research analyst for Evercore ISI.

While the yield could hit a range around 1.25% by the end of the year under current conditions and with no change in Federal Reserve policy or guidance, Shipley said, the Fed would likely step in to keep rates low to "really heal the economy."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 1 basis point at 0.189%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 50.10 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than at Thursday's close. It reached 72 basis points a week ago, the steepest since March, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May.

Bids submitted in a Friday morning overnight repurchase agreement operation totaled $49.2 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

On Thursday, the Fed announced it was slightly raising the price of the operations after seeing "substantial improvements" in market conditions.

June 12 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1834 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.165

0.1678

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1825

0.1852

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-224/256

0.189

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

0.2186

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-166/256

0.3215

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-208/256

0.5275

0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-92/256

0.6919

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-64/256

1.2243

0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-100/256

1.4402

0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.