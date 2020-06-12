Yields head higher as stocks rebound

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stocks were poised to erase some of the losses from their biggest one-day drop in about three months.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 5.5 basis points at 0.7084%.

"It's a seesaw between optimism in the equity market and pessimism in the bond market and that switches some times," said Gary Pollack, managing director fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "So Treasuries have been on a seesaw ride, but I'd call it a rather narrow seesaw ride."

He noted that the 10-year note continues to trade in a tight range as Treasuries rallied after the Federal Reserve ended its two-day meeting on Wednesday warning of a long road to recovery and as stocks dove on Thursday amid reports of rising COVID-19 cases.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2 basis points at 0.1989%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 50.80 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than at Thursday's close.

It reached 72 basis points a week ago, the steepest since March, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May.

Bids submitted in a Friday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $49.2 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

On Thursday, the Fed announced it was slightly raising the price of the operations after seeing "substantial improvements" in market conditions.

June 12 Friday 8:42AM New York / 1342 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.175

0.178

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.185

0.1877

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-219/256

0.1989

0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

0.2291

0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-146/256

0.3374

0.035

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-180/256

0.5435

0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-52/256

0.7084

0.055

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-252/256

1.2395

0.060

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-216/256

1.4634

0.060

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 0.00 (By Karen Pierog) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

