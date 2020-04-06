Yields head higher as coronavirus slowdown hopes lift stocks

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 6 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as stocks opened strong on hopes that the coronavirus health crisis may be slowing down in some parts of the United States.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR was last up 7 basis points at 0.6588%.

Lou Brien, a strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said Wall Street's upward trajectory was "the first and last reason why Treasuries are lower in price and higher in yield this morning."

While the nation has been warned by federal officials that a "peak week" for death is approaching , Brien said stocks may be anticipating that the crisis' duration may be shortening up a little bit.

On Sunday, New York, the country's biggest hot spot, reported that for the first time in a week virus-related deaths in the state had fallen slightly from the day before.

On Friday, the bond market largely shrugged off the March employment report despite its magnitude with just over 700,000 jobs lost as a result of the wide-spread closure of non-essential businesses and services.

"The jobs data that we got on Friday was bad to horrible and that is just the appetizer to what will probably come in April," Brien said.

The 30-year Treasury yield US30YT=RR rose 6.9 basis points to 1.2854%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2543%, up 4.1 basis points.

On the repurchase agreement (repo) operation front, the New York Federal Reserve said it accepted all $6.3 billion of bids submitted in a 28-day operation and $2.7 billion of bids in an overnight operation.

April 6 Monday 8:45AM New York / 1345 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.122

0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1725

0.175

0.025

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-61/256

0.2543

0.041

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-128/256

0.3288

0.053

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-94/256

0.4254

0.058

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-98/256

0.569

0.067

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-4/256

0.6588

0.070

30-year bond US30YT=RR

117-172/256

1.2854

0.069

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.00 -2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 -2.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.00 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.50 -1.75 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.