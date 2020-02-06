Yields flat as traders watch for economic impact of coronavirus

By Ross Kerber

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday as investors weighed whether China's efforts to contain the spreading coronavirus would be enough to minimize its economic impact.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down less than a basis point at 1.6422% in afternoon trading.

The coronavirus dragged down production at more global businesses on Thursday and the death toll jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections in China, the world's second-largest economy.

China's announcement of a tariff cut on some imports from the United States was seen by analysts as a move to boost confidence in China's efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street's main stock indexes hit record highs.

But bond markets were more subdued ahead of jobs and payroll data due on Friday.

"There wasn't much driving price action today," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. After several sessions in which rates rose, "I think there are some chips being taken off the table," she said.

Other data Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a tightening labor market would continue keep the longest economic expansion in history on track.

The U.S. economy is, however, likely to remain on a moderate growth path, with other data on Thursday showing worker productivity rebounding less than expected in the fourth quarter.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 1.4472% in afternoon trading.

February 6 Thursday 3:10PM New York / 2010 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5425

1.5743

0.012

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.54

1.5779

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

1.4472

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-44/256

1.4399

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

1.4598

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-148/256

1.564

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-248/256

1.6422

-0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-200/256

2.1123

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.25 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Dan Grebler and Grant McCool) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

