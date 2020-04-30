Yields fall, two-year note touches lowest level since 2011

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 30 - Most U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Thursdaywith the two-year note yield falling to its lowest level since 2011at one point on month-end market maneuvering as stocks slipped on the heels of more grim news on the coronavirus-battered economy.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.9 basis points at 0.5983%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, dropped to as low as 0.176%and was last down 1.5 basis points at 0.1838%.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said "a little bit" of month-end index buying and rebalancing across the curve could be pushing yields lower.

"You see the risk-off in the equities markets that may be driving a little buying," he said.

Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York, said yields were retreating after the market got ahead of itself on Wednesday over reports concerning a drug to combat the virus.

"We thought we were maybe close to open up cleanly here and they now realize this is not a silver bullet," he said.

Yields on longer-term Treasuries rose on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.0 reported that its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improved symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were administered the medication early.

Meanwhile, bad news on the economic front was piling up.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday. That was down from 4.442 million in the prior week but above the 3.5 million claims expected by economists polled by Reuters.

On Wednesday, data showed the economy in the first quarter recorded its sharpest contraction since the Great Recession. The Federal Reserve repeatedits vow Wednesday to do all it can to stop the bleeding.

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said with economic fundamentals unclear, Treasury yields remain in a holding pattern under the watchful eye of the Fed.

"There's reasonable odds the Fed could make a concerted effort to contain long-end rates if they rise too much, too fast," he said.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 41.10 basis points, about a basis point lower than Wednesday's close.

In repurchase agreement (repo) operations, no bids were submitted for an overnight operation and all $12.15 billion of bids were accepted at a one-day operation, according to the New York Federal Reserve's website.

April 30 Thursday 1:25PM New York / 1825 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-20/32

0-8/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-56/256

0-64/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1068

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1125

0.1141

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-226/256

0.1838

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-14/256

0.2314

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-52/256

0.334

-0.028

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-4/256

0.4977

-0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-144/256

0.5983

-0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

118-184/256

1.2459

0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.75 -0.75 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Alistair Bell and Tom Brown) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

