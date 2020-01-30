Yields fall to 3-month lows as virus hits risk appetite

(Adds 30-year yields, updates prices) * Coronavirus fears dent risk appetite * U.S. had slowest annual growth in three years in 2019 * Trades increase bets on Fed rate cuts this year By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows on Thursday and a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted as concerns about the economic impact of a virus emanating in China weighed on risk appetite. The number of confirmed deaths from the virus in China has climbed to 170 with 7,711 people infected, and more cases are being reported around the world. [nL4N29Y5DF] “I think that the market is still pricing in some economic weakness, some financial market weakness and general fear, coming out of this coronavirus issue,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding it, how potentially serious the issue is, how widespread it is and what the economic consequences really are,” Simons said. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell as low as 1.534%, the lowest since Oct. 9. The closely watched yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes inverted for the second day this week, a bearish signal for the economy. That part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the financial crisis, signaling the potential for a recession in a year or two. Some analysts and investors, however, think loose monetary policy globally could result in any downturn taking longer to materialize, making the signal less reliable than in the past. [nL1N29X20Q] [nL1N29X21F] Demand for higher yields and concerns over the longer-term growth and inflation picture have driven the yield curve flatter for the past decade. Thirty-year bond yields fell to 2.01% on Thursday. They are approaching an all time low of 1.905% set in August. Other shorter-dated parts of the yield curve including the two-year and five-year portion were also inverted. Data on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy missed the Trump administration's 3% growth target for a second straight year, posting its slowest annual growth in three years in 2019. [nLNSUCEGH9] Traders are betting that the ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the Chinese virus could lead the Federal Reserve to cut rates, even after it affirmed on Wednesday that it is on hold for the time being. [nW1N27H015] Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 64% chance of at least one rate cut by July, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. January 30 Thursday 2:47PM New York / 1947 GMT Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 1.5375 1.5692 0.007 Six-month bills 1.52 1.5572 -0.016 Two-year note 99-253/256 1.381 -0.038 Three-year note 100-106/256 1.3565 -0.043 Five-year note 100-8/256 1.3685 -0.048 Seven-year note 100-62/256 1.4635 -0.048 10-year note 101-216/256 1.5462 -0.048 30-year bond 108-12/256 2.0144 -0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.75 -1.25 spread (Editing by David Gregorio and Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

