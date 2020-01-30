Yields fall to 3-month lows as virus hits risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped to three-month lows on Thursday and a closely watched part of the yield curve was briefly inverted as concerns about the economic impact of a virus emanating in China weighed on risk appetite.

The number of confirmed deaths from the virus in China has climbed to 170 with 7,711 people infected, and more cases are being reported around the world.

“I think that the market is still pricing in some economic weakness, some financial market weakness and general fear, coming out of this coronavirus issue,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

“There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding it, how potentially serious the issue is, how widespread it is and what the economic consequences really are,” Simons said.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell two basis points to 1.57%. The yields got as low as 1.55% overnight, the lowest since Oct. 10.

The closely watched yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes inverted for the second time this week, a bearish signal for the economy.

That part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the financial crisis, signaling the potential for a recession in a year or two.

Some analysts and investors, however, think loose monetary policy globally could result in any downturn taking longer to materialize, making the signal less reliable than in the past.

The two-year to five-year yield curve US2US5=TWEB was also inverted.

Optimism had increased last October that growth would pick up as the United States and China looked closer to reaching a deal to de-escalate their trade war. The two countries signed the first phase of the deal in January.

Data on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy missed the Trump administration's 3% growth target for a second straight year, posting its slowest annual growth in three years in 2019 as the slump in business investment deepened amid damaging trade tensions.

Traders are betting that the ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the Chinese virus could lead the Federal Reserve to cut rates, even after it affirmed on Wednesday that it is on hold for the time being.

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 61% chance of a rate cut by July, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

January 30 Thursday 9:33AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5275

1.5589

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.52

1.5572

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

1.4048

-0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-88/256

1.3808

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-236/256

1.3912

-0.025

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

1.4858

-0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-156/256

1.5719

-0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-128/256

2.0378

-0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.50 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.00 -1.50 (Editing by David Gregorio) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

