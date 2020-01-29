US Markets

Yields fall on virus concerns, Fed leaves rates unchanged

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Gary Cameron / Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as the death toll from a Chinese virus rose sharply, and dipped to session lows after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue expanding its balance sheet.

