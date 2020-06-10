Yields fall before Fed meeting statement

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is expected to signal its intention to keep interest rates near zero for the next few years as it attempts to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The U.S. central bank will publish its economic projections and investors will also be watching to see if it indicates any intention to implement yield curve control, which analysts say is most likely for short-dated notes.

The U.S. economy entered recession in February as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the private economics research group that acts as the arbiter for determining U.S. business cycles said on Monday.

The yield curve has steepened as investors bet that short-term rates will be held down by the Fed’s low rate policy, while long-dated debt will be hurt by improving economic expectations and increasing Treasury supply.

“Realistically the front-end shouldn’t go anywhere,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. “I’d be hard pressed to see the Fed raise rates in the next few years.”

Two-year Treasury note yields US2YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to Fed policy, fell 2 basis points to 0.191%.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dipped 3 basis points to 0.797%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to 61 basis points. It reached 72 basis points on Friday, the steepest since March, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May.

The curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=TWEB flattened to 119 basis points, after reaching 129 basis points on Friday, the steepest since December 2016.

U.S. data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May and underlying inflation was weak

10 Wednesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

174-30/32

0-20/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-12/256

0-84/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.17

0.1729

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.19

0.1928

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-223/256

0.1906

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-6/256

0.2422

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-98/256

0.3755

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-60/256

0.6124

-0.035

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-92/256

0.7972

-0.032

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-64/256

1.34

-0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-144/256

1.5621

-0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.25 1.00

