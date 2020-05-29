Yields fall as Trump leaves U.S., China trade deal untouched

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after President Donald Trump appeared to keep the trade deal between the United States and China intact, but said he would begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong.

Investors are worried that escalating tensions between the United States and China will lead the countries to tear up a trade deal reached last year.

Comments by Trump on Friday focused mainly on Hong Kong, saying China had broken its word over Hong Kong's autonomy.

"To have come out with harsher penalties or sanctions would risk the stock market," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "Clearly he is able to differentiate in his mind any reaction to China, and the trade deal."

There have also been fears that Trump could refuse to pay back some of China's Treasury holdings, which analysts say would greatly damage demand for the bonds and send yields higher.

DRW's Brien said such a move would be "a disaster."

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell six basis points to 0.648%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to 49 basis points, from 52 basis points on Thursday.

The yield curve has steepened in recent weeks as the government increases its long-dated debt issuance at a faster pace than expected.

At the same time the Federal Reserve has been reducing its bond purchases, which it ramped up to historical highs in March.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said a surge in U.S. coronavirus infections could derail the recovery from the deep downturn triggered by the pandemic, even as he reiterated the central bank's vow to keep fighting the crisis.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending dropped by a record 13.6% in April, while personal income rose 10.5% in the month.

May 29 Friday 3:45PM New York / 1945 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

179-26/32

1-5/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-96/256

0-108/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1425

0.1449

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1649

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1603

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-206/256

0.1913

-0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

0.3004

-0.046

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-8/256

0.4954

-0.052

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-200/256

0.6477

-0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-24/256

1.4103

-0.065

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.25 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.50 0.25 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

