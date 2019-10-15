Yields fall as trade deal optimism ebbs

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors pared back expectations that the United States and China are close to reaching an agreement to end their trade war.

Reports of a "Phase 1" trade deal between the United States and China last week encouraged risk taking and reduced demand for safe-haven debt, however the dearth of details around the agreement has since curbed this enthusiasm.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that an additional round of tariffs on Chinese imports will likely be imposed if a trade deal with China is not reached, but added that he expected the agreement to go through.

“Any good news was going to bring a big reaction and the idea that the U.S. sort of oversold the accomplishment wasn’t a complete surprise either, and was perhaps factored in to some of the reaction last week,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to a three-week high of 1.767% on Friday, before dropping to 1.720% on Tuesday. The bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Retail sales data on Wednesday is the next major economic focus and will be evaluated for the strength of U.S. consumer confidence.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates when it meets on October 29-30 though Fed policymakers are divided on whether further cuts are needed for the economy.

Investors are also focused on Europe where officials from Britain and the EU will meet at a summit on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether Britain is headed for a deal to leave the bloc on Oct. 31, a disorderly no-deal exit or a delay.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.64

1.6738

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.6275

1.6679

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-215/256

1.5834

-0.031

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

1.5571

-0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-202/256

1.5443

-0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-248/256

1.6297

-0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-36/256

1.7203

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-12/256

2.2019

-0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -8.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 -0.50

