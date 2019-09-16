Yields fall as soaring oil adds to global growth fears

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after weekend attacks on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia shut about 5% of the world's oil supply, sending oil prices soaring and increasing demand for safe haven U.S. debt.
