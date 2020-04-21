Yields fall as investors wait for effective virus response

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors bought U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, pushing yields on the five-year note to a record low, as the difficulties of restarting the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic sank in.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 5.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.5691%. Yields on the five-year note US5YT=RR hit an all-time low of 0.301%, and on the two-year its lowest since 2011.

Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said the trading reflected a basket of worries, including lower oil prices and a resulting hit to stock values stemming from wholesale closures of American cities and states.

"It's a continued flight to quality. Investors are looking for a safety asset, and Treasuries happens to be that," di Galoma said.

A potential spending deal in Congress could help improve investors' outlook, he said, but the bigger need is for officials to arrange for such things as reliable and widespread virus tests so that major parts of the U.S. economy can be reopened.

U.S. congressional leaders said on Tuesday they were very close to announcing an agreement on a new coronavirus relief deal worth more than $450 billion, and President Donald Trump urged them to pass it quickly before beginning discussions on another package.

But Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. crude prices and glum annual forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 36 basis points, about 7 basis points lower than at Monday's close.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was essentially unchanged at 0.2034% in afternoon trading.

April 21 Tuesday 2:14PM New York / 1814 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

182-11/32

1-19/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-104/256

0-76/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1075

0.1093

-0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-85/256

0.2034

0.001

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-4/256

0.2447

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-208/256

0.334

-0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-12/256

0.4715

-0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-224/256

0.5691

-0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

121-92/256

1.1516

-0.083

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.75 0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.