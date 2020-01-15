Yields fall as investors look past initial trade deal

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as investors took stock of an initial U.S.-China trade deal and repositioned around new data showing producer prices barely rose in December.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 2.6 basis points in afternoon trading at 1.7917%.

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between the world's two largest economies. Both governments portrayed their "Phase 1" agreement as a major step after months of start-stop talks.

Investors seemed to appreciate the milestone but its broad outlines have been known for weeks, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston, reflecting an attitude that left yields stuck in a range below 2%.

Many are waiting for a "Phase 2" round to hash out thornier details, he said, making it unlikely Wednesday's agreement would spark much additional growth or inflationary pressure in either country.

"This announcement shifted the range a bit higher but is not a reason to cause any break-out" in yields, Lorizio said.

Separately in Washington, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a U.S. president to begin.

In addition, the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday its producer price index for final demand ticked up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in November. [nL1N29J11E]

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2% in December, making Wednesday's report the latest indication of tame inflation pressures that could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged this year.

Investors saw the data and similarly soft reports from Europe as a signal to reposition investments that had been pegged to a growing sense of economic optimism, said Jim Vogel, FTN Financial interest rate strategist.

"You can only get ahead of global developments so far," he said.

U.S stocks climbed but were off earlier intraday records on Wednesday after the trade deal was signed. Investors also considered the latest earnings reports from big U.S. banks.

Bank of America Corp BAC.N followed JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Citigroup Inc C.N in reporting better-than-expected results on loan growth and strength in bond trading, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N missed due to weakness in its investment banking business.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6 basis points at 1.5618% in afternoon trading.

U.S. inflation, which has fallen short of the Federal Reserve's 2% goal for years, should reach that benchmark next year, pushed by a tight labor market and rising wages, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday.

January 15 Wednesday 2:53PM New York / 1953 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5375

1.5692

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.535

1.5728

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-31/256

1.5618

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-204/256

1.5696

-0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-178/256

1.6034

-0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-60/256

1.7141

-0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-160/256

1.7917

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-204/256

2.2458

-0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.25 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.00 1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.75 0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.