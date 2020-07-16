Yields fall as COVID-19 spread weighs on risk sentiment

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as the rapid spread of coronavirus cases across some American states weighed on risk sentiment, even as data showed U.S. economic improvement.

A surge in COVID-19 infections in numerous U.S. Southern states has raised concerns that new business shutdowns meant to stem the spread of the virus will cause fresh economic damage.

“The next two months are really critical, can the economy survive this surge in COVID cases in the Sunbelt, is that surge going to manifest itself elsewhere too,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

“The risk of owning some protection is relatively low and I think that’s generally the bias. You want to have some Treasuries no matter what,” Simons added.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell two basis points to 0.614%. They have held in a tight range from 0.569% to 0.784% since mid-June.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened one basis point to 46 basis points.

Bonds rallied even after U.S. data showed recent improvement in the economy.

U.S. retail sales increased by 7.5% in June, which was more than economists expected. The Labor Department showed 1.30 million people filed for state unemployment benefits during the week ending July 11, slightly down from 1.31 million in the prior period.

A gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region also jumped in July.

Bonds had earlier gained after data in China showed unexpected weakness in domestic consumption.

July 16 Thursday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

180-5/32

0-14/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-116/256

0-28/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1275

0.1293

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1325

0.1344

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.151

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1721

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-220/256

0.2786

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-72/256

0.4588

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-28/256

0.6135

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-184/256

1.0846

-0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-140/256

1.309

-0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.