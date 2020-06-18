Yields fall as coronavirus spread dents risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after cases of the novel coronavirus rose in several U.S. states, raising concerns that the economy may not bounce back as quickly as hoped.

Several U.S. states reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and the daily count of infections also hit a new benchmark in California and Texas.

Around 400 workers also tested positive for the virus at an abattoir in northern Germany, while a Chinese medical expert said that Beijing has brought its recent outbreak under control.

“The focus right now is what’s going on with the virus,” said Zach Griffiths, an interest rate strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Markets are trying to balance some more positive economic data with virus outbreaks.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR dipped two basis points to 0.713%. They rose as high as 0.959% on June 5 after data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May, but have fallen since as optimism over the speed of the economic recovery has ebbed.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened three basis points to 51 basis points.

Data on Thursday showed that initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.508 million for the week ended June 13, down from 1.566 million in the prior week, and the 11th straight weekly drop after reaching a record 6.867 million in late March.

Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region rebounded sharply in June, offering hope that the manufacturing sector was regaining its footing.

June 18 Thursday 6:21AM New York / 1021 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

176-25/32

0-19/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-180/256

0-28/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.18

0.1826

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.175

0.1776

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1933

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-22/256

0.2212

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-156/256

0.3296

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-190/256

0.5378

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-40/256

0.7134

-0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-176/256

1.2567

-0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-28/256

1.495

-0.028

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.50 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

