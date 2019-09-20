Yields fall as China cancels US farm visits

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a Chinese delegation canceled planned visits to U.S. farms, raising concerns that the United States and China are unlikely to forge a trade deal in the near term.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.