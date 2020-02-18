Yields fall as Apple sales warning dents risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Apple Inc'sAAPL.Owarning it would miss its sales estimate due to manufacturing slowdowns caused by the coronavirus, denting risk appetite and increasing demand for safe-haven bonds.

Apple said it was unlikely to meet the March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago.

HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L also warned about the impact of the coronavirus on its Asia business.

"With Apple coming out and missing sales just on the coronavirus, it continued the risk-off tone on growth concerns," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

German economic data also showed the virus weighing on sentiment.

The mood among German investors deteriorated far more than expected in February on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would dampen world trade.

China reported on Tuesday its fewest new coronavirus infections since January and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell three basis points to 1.55%.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR dropped four basis points to 2.00%. They earlier fell to 1.98%, the lowest since Sept. 5, and are approaching a record low of 1.905% set on Aug. 28.

A global thirst for yield and expectations that inflation will remain tepid have increased demand for longer-dated U.S. debt and flattened the U.S. yield curve.

The curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes was inverted on Tuesday at negative two basis points. It inverted in March for the first time in over a decade, indicating that a recession is likely in the next year or two.

February 18 Tuesday 2:25PM New York / 1925 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5475

1.5791

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5125

1.5492

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

1.4055

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-4/256

1.3696

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-240/256

1.3881

-0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-36/256

1.4786

-0.030

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-128/256

1.5542

-0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-232/256

2.0042

-0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 2.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -6.50 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.00 -0.75 (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

