Yields fall as Apple sales warning dents risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Apple Inc AAPL.O warned that it would miss sales guidance due to manufacturing slowdowns caused by the coronavirus, denting risk appetite and increasing demand for safe-haven bonds.

Apple said it was unlikely to meet the March quarter sales guidance it had set just three weeks ago.

HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L also warned about the impact of the coronavirus on its Asia business.

“With Apple coming out and missing sales just on the coronavirus, it continued the risk-off tone on growth concerns,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

German economic data also showed the virus weighing on sentiment.

The mood among German investors deteriorated far more than expected in February on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would dampen world trade.

The latest data provided by China on people infected with coronavirus indicates a decline in new cases but "every scenario is still on the table" in terms of the epidemic's evolution, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell three basis points to 1.56%.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR dropped four basis points to 2.01%. They earlier fell to 1.98%, the lowest since Sept. 5, and are approaching a record low of 1.905% set on Aug. 28.

A global thirst for yield and expectations that inflation will remain tepid has increased demand for longer-dated U.S. debt and driven the U.S. yield curve flatter.

February 18 Tuesday 9:16AM New York / 1416 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.55

1.5816

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.525

1.5621

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

1.4096

-0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-254/256

1.3777

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-234/256

1.393

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-28/256

1.4833

-0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-116/256

1.5593

-0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-208/256

2.0083

-0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.00 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brfettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.